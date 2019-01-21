WhethanBorn 25 May 1999
Ethan Snoreck, better known by his stage name Whethan (formerly Wheathin), is an American DJ and music producer from Chicago. He gained recognition after his remix of the track "XE3" by Mssingno, which as of December 2018 has garnered just under 12 million plays on SoundCloud.
