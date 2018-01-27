Mark Carpentier is a Belgian DJ and music producer who performs under the name Mark With A K. He produces performs music within the hard dance music genre, specifically tek and jumpstyle. He has performed at some major hard dance events in Europe.

Mark With A K released his first record "Pure Perfection" with Danny C on db Sounds in 2003. He continued to release his music on various labels including Zoo Records, Digidance and BS2. In 2012, Mark With A K founded his own record label named Noize Junky which is a platform for hard dance music, specifically jumpstyle and tek.

Mark With A K has released four solo albums over his musical career, his first album "My World" was released in 2009, his second "Harder" was released in 2010, his third album "Roll With Me" was released in 2011 and his fourth and latest album. "The Next Level" came out in 2013. Apart from his solo releases, Mark With A K has collaborated with other artists within the hard dance genre such as Chris Willis, MC Chucky, Akyra, Ruthless, DJ Coone, Dark-E and Davoodi.