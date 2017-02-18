Jessica Care MooreBorn 28 October 1971
Jessica Care Moore
1971-10-28
Jessica Care Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Care Moore (stylized as jessica Care moore; born October 28, 1971) is an American poet. She is the CEO of Moore Black Press, executive producer of Black WOMEN Rock!, and founder of the literacy-driven Jess Care Moore Foundation. An internationally renowned poet, playwright, performance artist and producer, she is the recipient of the 2013 Alain Locke Award from the Detroit Institute of Arts.
Moore is the author of The Words Don’t Fit in My Mouth, The Alphabet Verses The Ghetto, God is Not an American, Sunlight Through Bullet Holes, and a memoir, Love is Not The Enemy. Her poetry has been heard on stages including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the London Institute of Contemporary Arts.
Jessica Care Moore Tracks
Suite Poetry (feat. Jessica Care Moore)
Karriem Riggins
Suite Poetry (feat. Jessica Care Moore)
Suite Poetry (feat. Jessica Care Moore)
This Is Not An Instrumental
Jessica Care Moore
This Is Not An Instrumental
This Is Not An Instrumental
