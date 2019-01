Chen Pi-hsien (Chinese: 陳必先; pinyin: Chén Bìxiān), (born 15, November 1950) is a well-known Taiwanese classical pianist. She has received honors at several international piano competitions and was praised as the "Chinese Miracle" by European media.[citation needed] She teaches at the Hochschule für Musik Freiburg and lives in Germany at present.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia