Chen Pi-hsien (Chinese: 陳必先; pinyin: Chén Bìxiān), (born 15, November 1950) is a well-known Taiwanese classical pianist. She has received honors at several international piano competitions and was praised as the "Chinese Miracle" by European media.[citation needed] She teaches at the Hochschule für Musik Freiburg and lives in Germany at present.
