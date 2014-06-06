E Nomine (from the Latin In Nomine, "In The Name Of") is a German musical project, formed in 1999, by producers Christian Weller and Friedrich "Fritz" Graner. Their music, which they call monumental vocal style, is a combination of trance, techno, and vocals which closely resemble Gregorian singing and chanting. Other vocals are performed by German voice actors such as long-time collaborators Christian Brückner and Rolf Schult. The primary languages in the songs are German and Latin.

The project released its first album, Das Testament, in 1999. It was followed by Finsternis in 2002, Die Prophezeiung in 2003 and a compilation in 2004 (Das Beste aus... Gottes Beitrag und Teufels Werk), which also included new songs. After a few years with no news of the project, e-mail correspondence between a fan and Chris Tentum (Weller) revealed that the group was in the process of producing new material, due for release some time in the near future. A year after this came to light, a new single from E Nomine appeared on Amazon.de entitled Heilig, due for release on December 28, 2007. The release date was pushed to mid-February 2008. Due to problems with their publisher, hard copies were never shipped, and the song was only made available for download.