Listen with Mother was a BBC radio programme for children which ran between 16 January 1950 until 10 September 1982. It was originally produced by Freda Lingstrom and was presented over the years by Daphne Oxenford, Julia Lang, Eileen Browne, Dorothy Smith and others.
