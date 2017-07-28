Desire is a Canadian electronic music band from Montreal, formed in 2009. The band consists of vocalist Megan Louise, producer Johnny Jewel (also a member of Chromatics and Glass Candy), and Nat Walker (also a member of Chromatics) on synthesizer and drums. Their debut studio album, II, was released on June 30, 2009 on the Italians Do It Better label. Their lyrics are in French and English.

Fact magazine listed II as the 14th best album of 2009. In 2009, the band's song "Under Your Spell" was featured in the 2010 S/S Max Mara fashion show, as well as in the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012. The track also appeared in the soundtrack to the 2011 films Drive and Oslo, August 31st. Kid Cudi sampled "Under Your Spell" for the 2012 song "Teleport 2 Me, Jamie", released as the first single from the self-titled debut album of his WZRD rock project. Desire recorded the song "Behind the Mask" for the soundtrack to the 2015 film Lost River.