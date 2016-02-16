Emanuel FeuermannBorn 22 November 1902. Died 25 May 1942
Emanuel Feuermann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1902-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9dae71a5-ff73-4450-b623-b5aa7d0982d9
Emanuel Feuermann Biography (Wikipedia)
Emanuel Feuermann (November 22, 1902 – May 25, 1942) was an internationally celebrated cellist in the first half of the 20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emanuel Feuermann Tracks
Sort by
Après un rêve
Gabriel Fauré
Après un rêve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Après un rêve
Last played on
Orphee: Melodie
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orphee: Melodie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Orphee: Melodie
Performer
Last played on
Allegro ma non troppo
Emanuel Feuermann
Allegro ma non troppo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmfhx.jpglink
Allegro ma non troppo
Last played on
Cello Sonata no.2 in D, op. 58; 3rd mvt, Adagio
Felix Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata no.2 in D, op. 58; 3rd mvt, Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Cello Sonata no.2 in D, op. 58; 3rd mvt, Adagio
Last played on
Adagio in A minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
Adagio in A minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Adagio in A minor
Music Arranger
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1939: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh3rzc
Queen's Hall
1939-09-26T21:06:54
26
Sep
1939
Proms 1939: Prom 39
Queen's Hall
Proms 1938: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehhfhn
Queen's Hall
1938-08-31T21:06:54
31
Aug
1938
Proms 1938: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
Emanuel Feuermann Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist