Gabriel DupontBorn 1 March 1878. Died 1 August 1914
Gabriel Dupont
1878-03-01
Gabriel Dupont Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Édouard Xavier Dupont (March 1, 1878 – August 1, 1914) was a French composer, known for his operas and chamber music.
Adagio in G
