Carl Jackson
1953-09-18
Carl Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Eugene Jackson (born September 18, 1953) is an American country and bluegrass musician. Jackson's first Grammy was awarded in 1992 for his duet album with John Starling titled "Spring Training." In 2003 Jackson produced the Grammy Award-winning CD titled Livin', Lovin', Losin': Songs of the Louvin Brothers - a tribute to Ira and Charlie Louvin. He also recorded one of the songs on the CD, a collection of duets featuring such artists as James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, and others.
Carl Jackson Tracks
On My Mind
Carl Jackson
On My Mind
On My Mind
Last played on
When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold
Emmylou Harris
When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold
When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold
Last played on
The New Partner Waltz
Carl Jackson
The New Partner Waltz
The New Partner Waltz
Last played on
Life's Railway To Heaven (feat. Marty Stuart, Sheryl Crow & Carl Jackson)
Brad Paisley
Life's Railway To Heaven (feat. Marty Stuart, Sheryl Crow & Carl Jackson)
Life's Railway To Heaven (feat. Marty Stuart, Sheryl Crow & Carl Jackson)
Last played on
Jesse And Me
Carl Jackson
Jesse And Me
Jesse And Me
Last played on
Carl Jackson Links
