Alec FinnBorn 1944. Died 16 November 2018
Alec Finn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9da5afbe-1559-4889-955e-d2d71c17391b
Alec Finn Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander J. Phinn (4 June 1944 – 16 November 2018), known professionally as Alec Finn, was a British-born traditional musician who is famous for his unique style of accompaniment on the bouzouki. He was best known for founding De Dannan with Frankie Gavin, Ringo MacDonagh and Charlie Piggott after a series of music sessions at Tigh Hughes, An Spidéal, Co. Galway in 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alec Finn Tracks
Sort by
Seán Ó Duibhir An Ghleanna
Alec Finn
Seán Ó Duibhir An Ghleanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seán Ó Duibhir An Ghleanna
Last played on
Dinny O'Brien's Hornpipe/The Burning Sands Of Egypt
Alec Finn
Dinny O'Brien's Hornpipe/The Burning Sands Of Egypt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dinny O'Brien's Hornpipe/The Burning Sands Of Egypt
Last played on
Slieve Gallen Braes
Alec Finn
Slieve Gallen Braes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slieve Gallen Braes
Last played on
Dugald McColl's Farewell to France / The Green Mountain / John Keith Laing
Alec Finn
Dugald McColl's Farewell to France / The Green Mountain / John Keith Laing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Innisfree
Alec Finn
Innisfree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Innisfree
Last played on
Fanny Power
Alec Finn
Fanny Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanny Power
Last played on
Alec Finn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist