Søren Nils EichbergBorn 23 July 1973
Søren Nils Eichberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9da46051-da6f-454b-90ba-508bc8ef5ecb
Søren Nils Eichberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Søren Nils Eichberg (July 23, 1973; Stuttgart, Germany) is a German/Danish composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Søren Nils Eichberg Tracks
Sort by
Søren Nils Eichberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist