Dick HydeBorn 4 July 1936
Dick Hyde Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard John Hyde (born July 4, 1936), sometimes credited as Slyde Hyde, is an American trombonist who plays several brass and woodwind instruments. He is a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) Hall of Fame. He has worked as a session musician and sideman for Count Basie, Herbie Hancock, Frank Sinatra, Jaco Pastorius, Steely Dan, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Beach Boys, Tom Waits, Carole King, Madonna, and Donna Summer.
