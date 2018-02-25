Richard John Hyde (born July 4, 1936), sometimes credited as Slyde Hyde, is an American trombonist who plays several brass and woodwind instruments. He is a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) Hall of Fame. He has worked as a session musician and sideman for Count Basie, Herbie Hancock, Frank Sinatra, Jaco Pastorius, Steely Dan, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Beach Boys, Tom Waits, Carole King, Madonna, and Donna Summer.