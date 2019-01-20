Rocky BurnetteBorn 12 June 1953
1953-06-12
Rocky Burnette Biography (Wikipedia)
Rocky Burnette (born Jonathan Burnette, 12 June 1953) is an American rock and roll singer/musician and the son of rock and roll musician Johnny Burnette. He is best known for his 1980 hit single "Tired of Toein' the Line" which he co-wrote with Ron Coleman, who formerly wrote, recorded and performed with the Brothers Grim and The Everly Brothers.
Rocky Burnette Tracks
FREIGHT TRAIN
FREIGHT TRAIN
FREIGHT TRAIN
Last played on
Tired Of Toein' The Line
Tired Of Toein' The Line
Tired Of Toein' The Line
Performer
Last played on
Tired of Toeing the Line
Tired of Toeing the Line
Tired of Toeing the Line
Last played on
Dreaming
Dreaming
Dreaming
Last played on
Victory train
Victory train
Victory train
Last played on
Towing The Line
Towing The Line
Towing The Line
Last played on
