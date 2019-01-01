Lia (born December 20) is a female Japanese singer-songwriter. Lia has performed various video game and anime theme songs, such as for Key's visual novels, Air, Clannad, and Tomoyo After: It's a Wonderful Life, the opening theme for Angel Beats!, as well as theme songs for RF Online and Initial D Fourth Stage under Avex Trax. The IA: Aria on the Planetes Vocaloid was recorded with Lia's voice, and was released on January 27, 2012.