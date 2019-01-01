LiaJapanese singer
Lia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
????-12-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d9d1d36-1fed-44e2-9069-9398284e9f6c
Lia Biography (Wikipedia)
Lia (born December 20) is a female Japanese singer-songwriter. Lia has performed various video game and anime theme songs, such as for Key's visual novels, Air, Clannad, and Tomoyo After: It's a Wonderful Life, the opening theme for Angel Beats!, as well as theme songs for RF Online and Initial D Fourth Stage under Avex Trax. The IA: Aria on the Planetes Vocaloid was recorded with Lia's voice, and was released on January 27, 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lia Tracks
Sort by
Lia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist