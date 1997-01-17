Jake PaulBorn 17 January 1997
Jake Paul
1997-01-17
Jake Paul Biography (Wikipedia)
Jake Joseph Paul (born January 17, 1997) is an American actor and Internet personality who rose to fame on the now-defunct video application Vine. Paul first came into prominence for playing the role of Dirk on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark.
