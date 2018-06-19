TrespassNWOBHM. Formed 1978
Trespass
1978
Trespass Biography
Trespass are a heavy metal band from Suffolk, England. They were part of the new wave of British heavy metal at the beginning of the 1980s. The band reformed in 2015.
