Ingeborg DanzBorn 1961
Ingeborg Danz
1961
Ingeborg Danz Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingeborg Danz (born 1961 in Witten) is a German mezzo-soprano and alto concert singer.
Ingeborg Danz Tracks
Kyrie (Mass No 3 in F minor)
Anton Bruckner
Kyrie (Mass No 3 in F minor)
Kyrie (Mass No 3 in F minor)
Choir
Last played on
Liebeslied, Op 39
Dora Pejačević
Liebeslied, Op 39
Liebeslied, Op 39
Last played on
3 Songs, Op 53
Dora Pejačević
3 Songs, Op 53
3 Songs, Op 53
Madchengestalten, Op 42
Dora Pejačević
Madchengestalten, Op 42
Madchengestalten, Op 42
Verwandlung, Op 37
Dora Pejačević
Verwandlung, Op 37
Verwandlung, Op 37
Verwandlung, Op 37
Dora Pejačević
Verwandlung, Op 37
Verwandlung, Op 37
Last played on
Warum? Op 13
Dora Pejačević
Warum? Op 13
Warum? Op 13
Last played on
2 Songs, Op 27 No 1
Dora Pejačević
2 Songs, Op 27 No 1
2 Songs, Op 27 No 1
Last played on
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Joseph Haydn
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Orchestra
Last played on
Benedictus (Missa brevis in C major, K 220, 'Spatzenmesse')
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Benedictus (Missa brevis in C major, K 220, 'Spatzenmesse')
Benedictus (Missa brevis in C major, K 220, 'Spatzenmesse')
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-27T20:17:41
27
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
