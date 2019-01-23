Jet HarrisBorn 6 July 1939. Died 18 March 2011
Jet Harris
1939-07-06
Jet Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence "Jet" Harris MBE (6 July 1939 – 18 March 2011) was an English musician. He was the bass guitarist of The Shadows from 1958 until April 1962, and had subsequent success as a soloist and as a duo with the drummer Tony Meehan.
