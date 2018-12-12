Charlie ByrdBorn 16 September 1925. Died 2 December 1999
Charlie Byrd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d99c378-247c-47a3-94ea-753efa330023
Charlie Byrd Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Lee Byrd (September 16, 1925 – December 2, 1999) was an American jazz guitarist. Byrd was best known for his association with Brazilian music, especially bossa nova. In 1962, he collaborated with Stan Getz on the album Jazz Samba, a recording which brought bossa nova into the mainstream of North American music.
Byrd played fingerstyle on a classical guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Byrd Tracks
Sort by
One Note Samba
Stan Getz
One Note Samba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
One Note Samba
Last played on
How Insensitive
Charlie Byrd
How Insensitive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Insensitive
Last played on
Sweet Sue
Charlie Byrd
Sweet Sue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sue
Last played on
Desafinado
Stan Getz
Desafinado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
Desafinado
Last played on
The Girl From Ipanema
Charlie Byrd
The Girl From Ipanema
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Girl From Ipanema
Last played on
Norwegian Wood
Charlie Byrd
Norwegian Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Norwegian Wood
Last played on
Lullaby From Rosemary's Baby
Charlie Byrd
Lullaby From Rosemary's Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby From Rosemary's Baby
Last played on
A Taste Of Honey
Charlie Byrd
A Taste Of Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Taste Of Honey
Last played on
Up, Up and Away
Charlie Byrd
Up, Up and Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up, Up and Away
Last played on
Interlude
Larry Coryell
Interlude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Interlude
Last played on
Interlude
Larry Coryell
Interlude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Interlude
Last played on
Time Of The Season
Charlie Byrd
Time Of The Season
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Of The Season
Last played on
Desafinado (feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim)
João Gilberto
Desafinado (feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqff9.jpglink
Desafinado (feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim)
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Charlie Byrd
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama I'll Be Home Someday
Charlie Byrd
Mama I'll Be Home Someday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama I'll Be Home Someday
Performer
Last played on
As Praias Desertas
Charlie Byrd
As Praias Desertas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Praias Desertas
Last played on
O Pato
Charlie Byrd
O Pato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Pato
Last played on
Someone To Light Up My Life
Charlie Byrd
Someone To Light Up My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone To Light Up My Life
Last played on
Meditation
Charlie Byrd
Meditation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meditation
Last played on
Skylark
Med Flory
Skylark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwz.jpglink
Skylark
Last played on
Don't Explain
Charlie Byrd
Don't Explain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Explain
Last played on
Mama, Ill Be Home
Charlie Byrd
Mama, Ill Be Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama, Ill Be Home
Last played on
Jive At Five
Charlie Byrd
Jive At Five
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jive At Five
Last played on
Therell Be Some Changes Made
Charlie Byrd, g; Joe Byrd, b; Chuck Redd, vib, 1997. & Charlie Byrd
Therell Be Some Changes Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Therell Be Some Changes Made
Performer
Last played on
4 o'clock Funk
Charlie Byrd
4 o'clock Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 o'clock Funk
Blue Skies
Charlie Byrd
Blue Skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Skies
2.00am
Charlie Byrd
2.00am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2.00am
Un Abraco Do Bonfa
Charlie Byrd
Un Abraco Do Bonfa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Un Abraco Do Bonfa
Jazz n Samba
Charlie Byrd
Jazz n Samba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazz n Samba
Charlie Byrd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist