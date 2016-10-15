Save FerrisFormed 1995. Disbanded 2002
Save Ferris
1995
Save Ferris is a ska punk band formed circa 1995 in Orange County, California. Their name is a reference to the 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off. In 1995, the band began to perform underground venues in Southern California. In 1996, the band won a Grammy showcase award for best-unsigned band and a contract with Epic Records (SONY). Their album It Means Everything from 1997 was their first full-length album. By 1999, the band moved from ska-pop into pop-punk. After a hiatus, in 2017, Save Ferris released the Checkered Past EP.
