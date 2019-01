Paul Curreri (born January 18, 1976), an American guitarist, pianist, songwriter, and music producer born in Seattle, Washington and raised in Richmond, Virginia. He performs mainly in the folk and blues music styles. He married songwriter-guitarist Devon Sproule in May 2005 and lived with her in Charlottesville, Virginia. They have appeared and toured together, performing duets – most famously for Valentine's Day. He now produces his wife's track's, providing supporting instrumentation.

Curreri and Sproule moved to Berlin, Germany in September 2011, have since resided in Austin, Texas, and now live in Charlottesville.