LucenzoBorn 27 May 1983
Lucenzo
1983-05-27
Lucenzo Biography (Wikipedia)
Luís Filipe Oliveira (born 27 May 1983), better known by his stage name Lucenzo, is a French-Portuguese singer and record producer. His parents emigrated to France, from Portugal. Lucenzo signed with the Universal Music record label. He is best known for his dance hit with rapper Big Ali, "Vem dançar Kuduro". Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Don Omar released a Spanish/Portuguese version of the song under the title "Danza Kuduro" with Lucenzo.
