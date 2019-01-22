Danielle de NieseBorn 11 April 1979
Danielle de Niese
1979-04-11
Danielle de Niese Biography (Wikipedia)
Danielle de Niese (born 11 April 1979) is an Australian-American lyric soprano. After success as a young child in singing competitions in Australia, she moved to the United States where she developed an operatic career. From 2005 she came to widespread public attention with her performances as Cleopatra in Giulio Cesare at Glyndebourne, England.
Danielle de Niese Performances & Interviews
- A marvellous medley to get you in the mood for Christmashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04mbt4s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04mbt4s.jpg2016-12-23T15:09:00.000ZSoprano Danielle de Niese performs a medley of Christmas carols and songs, accompanied by Matthew Fletcher.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04mbt50
A marvellous medley to get you in the mood for Christmas
- Danielle de Niese: "I don't want my son to be a singer"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk6g2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk6g2.jpg2016-12-15T15:50:00.000ZSoprano Danielle de Niese discusses her BBC Four programme about The Barber Of Seville.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lk6gn
Danielle de Niese: "I don't want my son to be a singer"
Danielle de Niese Tracks
Exsultate, jubilate, K165 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate, jubilate, K165 (1st mvt)
Exsultate, jubilate, K165 (1st mvt)
Christmas Carol Medley
Danielle de Niese
Christmas Carol Medley
Christmas Carol Medley
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd, Cantata BWV 208 - Schafe können sicher
Johann Sebastian Bach
Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd, Cantata BWV 208 - Schafe können sicher
Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd, Cantata BWV 208 - Schafe können sicher
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Wonderful Town: A Little Bit In Love
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful Town: A Little Bit In Love
Wonderful Town: A Little Bit In Love
Vide Cor Meum
Bruno Lazzaretti
Vide Cor Meum
Vide Cor Meum
Là ci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Là ci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
Là ci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
Live from the stage at the Biggest Weekend
Gaetano Donizetti
Live from the stage at the Biggest Weekend
Live from the stage at the Biggest Weekend
"Heart, the seat of soft delight", from Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
"Heart, the seat of soft delight", from Acis and Galatea
"Heart, the seat of soft delight", from Acis and Galatea
Endless pleasure, endless love (Semele)
George Frideric Handel
Endless pleasure, endless love (Semele)
Endless pleasure, endless love (Semele)
Alleluja (Exsultate, jubilate, K 165)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Alleluja (Exsultate, jubilate, K 165)
Alleluja (Exsultate, jubilate, K 165)
Let the Bright Seraphim (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Let the Bright Seraphim (Samson)
Let the Bright Seraphim (Samson)
Vesperae solennes de confessore (K.339), Laudate Dominum
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vesperae solennes de confessore (K.339), Laudate Dominum
Vesperae solennes de confessore (K.339), Laudate Dominum
Tornami a vagheggiar (Alcina)
George Frideric Handel
Tornami a vagheggiar (Alcina)
Tornami a vagheggiar (Alcina)
Guardian angels, oh protect me (The Triumph of Time and Truth)
George Frideric Handel
Guardian angels, oh protect me (The Triumph of Time and Truth)
Guardian angels, oh protect me (The Triumph of Time and Truth)
Pur ti miro (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
Pur ti miro (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Pur ti miro (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Let The Bright Seraphim (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Let The Bright Seraphim (Samson)
Let The Bright Seraphim (Samson)
Ensemble
Myself I shall adore (Semele)
George Frideric Handel
Myself I shall adore (Semele)
Myself I shall adore (Semele)
Christmas Medley
Various Artists
Christmas Medley
Christmas Medley
Messiah (I Know that My Redeemer Liveth)
George Frideric Handel
Messiah (I Know that My Redeemer Liveth)
Messiah (I Know that My Redeemer Liveth)
Ave Maria
Charles‐François Gounod
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Da tempesta il legno infranto (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Da tempesta il legno infranto (Giulio Cesare)
Da tempesta il legno infranto (Giulio Cesare)
Il Barbiere Di Siviglia: Una Voce Poco Fa
Danielle de Niese
Il Barbiere Di Siviglia: Una Voce Poco Fa
Il Barbiere Di Siviglia: Una Voce Poco Fa
Danny boy
Traditional Irish, Danielle de Niese & Julius Drake
Danny boy
Danny boy
Composer
Haugtussa (Vond dag)
Edvard Grieg
Haugtussa (Vond dag)
Haugtussa (Vond dag)
Haugtussa, Op 67 (Killingdans)
Edvard Grieg
Haugtussa, Op 67 (Killingdans)
Haugtussa, Op 67 (Killingdans)
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Idomeneo, re di Creta, ossia Ilia ed Idamante - opera K.366 (feat. Bruno Weil & Tafelmusik)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Idomeneo, re di Creta, ossia Ilia ed Idamante - opera K.366 (feat. Bruno Weil & Tafelmusik)
Idomeneo, re di Creta, ossia Ilia ed Idamante - opera K.366 (feat. Bruno Weil & Tafelmusik)
Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea
Acis and Galatea
Performer
Conductor
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T20:42:43
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
Proms 2016: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-25T20:42:43
25
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 76: Last Night of the Proms 2015
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-12T20:42:43
12
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 76: Last Night of the Proms 2015
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park, London
2015-09-12T20:42:43
12
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park, London
Proms 2008: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-31T20:42:43
31
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Danielle de Niese Links
