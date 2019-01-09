Simon Turner (born 21 November 1954) is an English musician, songwriter, composer, producer and actor.

After portraying Ned East in the 1971 BBC TV adaptation of Tom Brown's Schooldays and roles in films such as The Big Sleep (1978), Dover-born Simon Turner quickly rose to fame as a teenage star in Britain thanks to his mentor Jonathan King who released his first album Simon Turner in 1973 on UK Records. Turner was a member of the Gadget and also joined The The for a period of two years. He has used several names as a recording artist, including Simon Fisher Turner, the King of Luxembourg, Deux Filles and Simon Turner. He continues to record albums for Mute Records as Simon Fisher Turner.

He was a member of The Portsmouth Sinfonia Orchestra, and plays clarinet on their only live album, recorded at The Albert Hall.London.

In the 1980s, he released several singles on the él record label as the King of Luxembourg, many of them having been given airplay by BBC Radio DJ John Peel. In 1990 he released a solo album on Creation Records.