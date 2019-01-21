Evelyn KnightBorn 31 December 1918. Died 28 September 2007
Evelyn Knight
1917-12-31
Evelyn Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn Knight (born Evelyn Davis., December 31, 1917, Reedville, Virginia – September 28, 2007, San Jose, California) was an American singer of the 1940s and 1950s. Damon Runyon, in one of his newspaper columns, described Knight as "a lissome blonde lassie with a gentle little voice and a face mother would not mind having brought home to her."
Evelyn Knight Tracks
Lucky, Lucky, Lucky Me
Evelyn Knight
Lucky, Lucky, Lucky Me
Lucky Lucky Me
Evelyn Knight
Lucky Lucky Me
A Little Bird Told me
Evelyn Knight
A Little Bird Told me
Let Him Go Let Him Tarry
Evelyn Knight
Let Him Go Let Him Tarry
Powder Your Face with Sunshine
Evelyn Knight
Powder Your Face with Sunshine
A little bird
Evelyn Knight
A little bird
A Woman Likes To Be Told
Hoagy Carmichael
A Woman Likes To Be Told
A Woman Likes To Be Told
Performer
Orchestra
I Get Along Without You Very Well
Hoagy Carmichael
I Get Along Without You Very Well
I Get Along Without You Very Well
Chickery Chick
Evelyn Knight
Chickery Chick
Chickery Chick
Evelyn Knight
Chickery Chick
My Grandfather's Clock
Evelyn Knight
My Grandfather's Clock
Brush Those Tears From Your Eyes
Evelyn Knight
Brush Those Tears From Your Eyes
Dance With A Dolly
Evelyn Knight
Dance With A Dolly
I Remember The Cornfields
Evelyn Knight
I Remember The Cornfields
