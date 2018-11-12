Pietro SpagnoliBorn 22 January 1964
Pietro Spagnoli
1964-01-22
Pietro Spagnoli Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Spagnoli (born 22 January 1964) is an Italian operatic baritone, born in Rome. In the 2013/14 season, he will be singing Sulpice Pingot in Donizetti's La Fille du régiment at The Royal Opera, having made his debut there as Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia and having since sung Rambaldo Fernandez in La rondine.
Pietro Spagnoli Tracks
L' Inganno Felice: Scene 8 (extract)
Gioachino Rossini
L' Inganno Felice: Scene 8 (extract)
L' Inganno Felice: Scene 8 (extract)
Last played on
Messa di Gloria (Gloria; Gratias)
Pietro Mascagni
Messa di Gloria (Gloria; Gratias)
Messa di Gloria (Gloria; Gratias)
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Faccia che al campo giunga... Soave si il vento (Cosi fan Tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Faccia che al campo giunga... Soave si il vento (Cosi fan Tutte)
Faccia che al campo giunga... Soave si il vento (Cosi fan Tutte)
Last played on
Il Barbiere di Siviglia - Act 1
Giovanni Paisiello
Il Barbiere di Siviglia - Act 1
Il Barbiere di Siviglia - Act 1
Last played on
Deus in adjutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Claudio Monteverdi
Deus in adjutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Deus in adjutorium (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Last played on
L' Inganno felice - Finale -Tacita notte amica
Gioachino Rossini
L' Inganno felice - Finale -Tacita notte amica
L' Inganno felice - Finale -Tacita notte amica
Orchestra
Last played on
Messa di Gloria
Iorio Zennaro, Ensemble Seicentonovecento, Pietro Mascagni & Pietro Spagnoli
Messa di Gloria
Messa di Gloria
Performer
Last played on
