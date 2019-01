Pietro Spagnoli (born 22 January 1964) is an Italian operatic baritone, born in Rome. In the 2013/14 season, he will be singing Sulpice Pingot in Donizetti's La Fille du régiment at The Royal Opera, having made his debut there as Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia and having since sung Rambaldo Fernandez in La rondine.

