Althea Rae Janairo (born January 2, 1967), known professionally as Tia Carrere, is an American actress who obtained her first big break as a regular on the daytime soap opera General Hospital.

She played Cassandra Wong in the feature films Wayne's World and Wayne's World 2, Juno Skinner in True Lies, Nani Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch, its sequel films and Lilo & Stitch: The Series, Queen Tyr'ahnee in Duck Dodgers, Richard Lewis' girlfriend, Cha Cha, in Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Sydney Fox in the television series Relic Hunter. She appeared as a contestant in the second season of Dancing with the Stars and the fifth season of The Celebrity Apprentice.