Love Decade (AKA Decadance) were an English electronic music group that was formed in 1991 by DJ/remixer and producer Peter Gill, who did most of the production and writing on the singles that were released during its brief career. Among its members in this project included vocalist Jerome Stokes (who would later record with N-Trance as their lead vocalist), MC Chris O'Brien, and dancers Dave Shaw and Rob Van Winkelen.

The group's debut single, "So Real" (which Jerome Stokes co-wrote and sang lead vocals) would be its highest charted single on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at number 14 and earning the act a spot performance on Top of the Pops in 1991, where Jerome Stokes sang live. The act's second single (and its only video for), "I Feel You," would feature the vocals of an up-and-coming artist named Abigail, who was credited on the single as Gail.