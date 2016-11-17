PerfectJamaican reggae singer. Born 26 March 1980
Greg Rose (born 26 March 1980), better known by his stage name Perfect Giddimani, Mr. Perfect or simply Perfect is a Jamaican reggae singer. Who has gained worldwide recognition for his reggae hit "Hand Cart Bwoy" which entered the Jamaican charts in 2004 and created a wave of support for local peddlers who ply their wares in the markets and on the streets.
