Pocketbooks is an indiepop band formed in London in 2006. Their music combines melodic boy/girl harmonies, spiralling guitars and delicate piano lines with a dash of 60s soul.

The band first introduced themselves to the world by appearing on the 2006 compilation The Kids At The Club, released on How Does It Feel To Be Loved?, alongside indiepop favourites such as Suburban Kids With Biblical Names, Tender Trap, I’m From Barcelona and Voxtrot.

As well as playing gigs across the UK, Europe and the USA, they headlined the first ever Indietracks event on a steam railway in April 2007 which later turned into the annual Indietracks Festival which several members of the band now help to organise. They have played shows with The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, Camera Obscura, God Help The Girl, Art Brut, The Wedding Present, and Darren Hayman, as well as festivals such as Offset Festival, New York Popfest, San Francisco Popfest, London Popfest, Indiepop Days in Germany and Rip It Up! in Sweden. In 2009 they played a Rough Trade in-store event to celebrate their inclusion on the Rough Trade Indiepop 09 compilation alongside 2009 favourites Vivian Girls, Los Campesinos! and Dum Dum Girls.