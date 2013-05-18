Alex Márta (born 6 June 1984), better known by his stage name ByeAlex, is a Hungarian indie pop singer, songwriter, journalist, and novelist. He represented Hungary in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, with the song "Kedvesem", coming 10th in the final. In 2014 his debut novel Özséb, egy öngyilkos Miskolcon (Özséb, a suicide in Miskolc) was published in Hungary.

In the Summer of 2015, ByeAlex decided to add 'és a Slepp' ('and the Slepp') to the name of band referring to the following musicians playing with Alex: Szeifert Bálint - bass guitar, vocals, Schnellbach Dávid - guitar, Tóth G. Zoltán - (acoustic) guitar, (and manager), Fekete Balázs - drums.

In 2017, the formation Senkise was formed consisting of Alex Márta and Gergő Schmidt (aka TEMBO).