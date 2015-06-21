RavenEyeFormed May 2014
RavenEye
2014-05
RavenEye Biography (Wikipedia)
RavenEye are an English rock band formed in Milton Keynes in 2014. The band consist of blues guitarist Oli Brown on vocals, bassist Aaron Spiers and drummer Adam Breeze. Their sound is reminiscent of and rooted in modern garage rock and blues rock.
RavenEye Tracks
Breaking Out
