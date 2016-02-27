The Good RatsFormed 1964
The Good Rats
1964
The Good Rats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Good Rats are an American rock band from Long Island, New York. Their music mixes elements of rock with blues and pop. They are best-known on their native Long Island, although they had some success nationally and internationally.
The Good Rats Tracks
Advertisement In The Voice
The Good Rats
Advertisement In The Voice
Advertisement In The Voice
Birth Comes To Us All
The Good Rats
Birth Comes To Us All
Birth Comes To Us All
