Hayley Sanderson
Hayley Sanderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayley Sanderson is an English singer and saxophonist. Born in 1982.
Hayley Sanderson Tracks
Phantom of the Opera (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Ricky Wilson
Phantom of the Opera (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Sing, Sing, Sing
Louis Prima
Sing, Sing, Sing
Sing, Sing, Sing
Ensemble
Somethin' Stupid
Anton du Beke
Somethin' Stupid
Somethin' Stupid
Moonraker
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. KEITH LOCKHART & Hayley Sanderson
Moonraker
Moonraker
Performer
He Was Beautiful
BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA C.B. KEITH LOCKHART & Hayley Sanderson
He Was Beautiful
He Was Beautiful
Performer
IT'S TOO DARN HOT
BBC Concert Orchestra
IT'S TOO DARN HOT
IT'S TOO DARN HOT
I Just Wanna Make Love To You (Live In Session)
Hayley Sanderson
I Just Wanna Make Love To You (Live In Session)
USA (Live In Session)
Hayley Sanderson
USA (Live In Session)
USA (Live In Session)
Runaway (Live In Session)
Hayley Sanderson
Runaway (Live In Session)
Runaway (Live In Session)
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Len Goodman
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2016-11-15T20:50:46
15
Nov
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Len Goodman
Watford Colosseum, Watford
Hayley Sanderson Links
