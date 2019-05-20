Jessica Ashley Karpov, better known as "Harlœ" and Jessica Ashley) (born 1992), is an American R&B singer, currently signed to M2V/Epic Records. She gained popularity and a large following by posting YouTube cover videos for several years.

In addition to her career as a recording artist, Karpov wrote songs for Kelly Clarkson, JoJo, MKTO, Maude, Madison Beer, Charli XCX, Britney Spears and Leona Lewis. She is currently recording her debut studio album with Evan Bogart and Eman Kirakou.