Errol Dixon is a singer and blues pianist. He was born in 1937 in Jamaica, and as a boy moved to New York. He later moved to the United Kingdom, where he started his music career.

In 1965 he was with the Ram Jam Band before Geno Washington joined. He recorded with them; the single "Shake Shake Senora" was released, but made no commercial impact.

During his career he has released more than 15 albums and 30 singles.