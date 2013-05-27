Errol DixonBorn 1937
Errol Dixon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d6f1a18-6825-43ae-b81d-00110ff18f7c
Errol Dixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Errol Dixon is a singer and blues pianist. He was born in 1937 in Jamaica, and as a boy moved to New York. He later moved to the United Kingdom, where he started his music career.
In 1965 he was with the Ram Jam Band before Geno Washington joined. He recorded with them; the single "Shake Shake Senora" was released, but made no commercial impact.
During his career he has released more than 15 albums and 30 singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Errol Dixon Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Train
Errol Dixon
Midnight Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Train
Last played on
Anytime, Anywhere
Errol Dixon
Anytime, Anywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anytime, Anywhere
Last played on
I Don't Want
Errol Dixon
I Don't Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want
Last played on
Errol Dixon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist