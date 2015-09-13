Paul KossoffBorn 15 September 1950. Died 19 March 1976
Paul Kossoff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d69fcb9-b891-47b3-933b-342fd27bf4c3
Paul Kossoff Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Francis Kossoff (14 September 1950 – 19 March 1976) was an English blues rock guitarist. He was most notably a member of the band Free.
He was ranked 51st in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Kossoff Tracks
Sort by
Molten Gold
Paul Kossoff
Molten Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Molten Gold
Last played on
Tuesday Morning
Paul Kossoff
Tuesday Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tuesday Morning
Last played on
I'm Ready
Paul Kossoff
I'm Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Ready
Last played on
Paul Kossoff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist