Evelyn HerlitziusBorn 27 April 1963
Evelyn Herlitzius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d681b66-ae3d-470a-9803-26336b9094cf
Evelyn Herlitzius Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn Herlitzius (born 27 April 1963) is a German opera singer, a dramatic soprano. She is known for performing major roles in works by Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss, such as Brünnhilde, Isolde and Elektra, at the Semperoper, the Bayreuth Festival and leading European opera houses.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evelyn Herlitzius Tracks
Sort by
Wie Stark du Bist
Richard Strauss
Wie Stark du Bist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Wie Stark du Bist
Last played on
Back to artist