Plu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01xw75h.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d67aad7-311e-4b64-9ad9-73deacf39d7b
Plu Performances & Interviews
- Plu - Fyddai'm yn Ddiarth (Eisteddfod yr Urdd)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zz830.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zz830.jpg2014-06-05T12:48:00.000ZPlu - Fyddai'm yn Ddiarth (Eisteddfod yr Urdd)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020dvd5
Plu - Fyddai'm yn Ddiarth (Eisteddfod yr Urdd)
- Plu - Sgwennaf Lythyrhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xw75h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xw75h.jpg2014-05-28T20:00:00.000ZPlu yn perfformio Sgwennaf Lythyr yn Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2014.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zxd53
Plu - Sgwennaf Lythyr
- Plu - Arthurhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zxdhs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zxdhs.jpg2014-05-28T20:00:00.000ZPlu yn perfformio Arthur ar gyfer Gorlweion yn Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2014.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zxdk3
Plu - Arthur
Plu Tracks
Sort by
Sgwennaf Lythyr
Plu
Sgwennaf Lythyr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Sgwennaf Lythyr
Last played on
Byd O Wydr
Plu
Byd O Wydr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Byd O Wydr
Last played on
Garth Celyn
Plu
Garth Celyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Garth Celyn
Last played on
Ôl Dy Droed
Plu
Ôl Dy Droed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Ôl Dy Droed
Last played on
Ambell I Gân
Plu
Ambell I Gân
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Ambell I Gân
Last played on
Tra Bo' Dau
Plu
Tra Bo' Dau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Tra Bo' Dau
Last played on
Tyrd Yn Ôl
Plu
Tyrd Yn Ôl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Tyrd Yn Ôl
Last played on
Arthur
Plu
Arthur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Arthur
Last played on
Triawd y Buarth
Plu
Triawd y Buarth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Triawd y Buarth
Last played on
Geiriau Allweddol
Plu
Geiriau Allweddol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Geiriau Allweddol
Last played on
Gollwng Gafael
Plu
Gollwng Gafael
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Gollwng Gafael
Last played on
Dwynwen
Plu
Dwynwen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0303trd.jpglink
Dwynwen
Last played on
Playlists featuring Plu
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/avzrn3
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T20:46:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zkp9p.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
19:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emg5v2
Ty Siamas, Dolgellau
2015-03-21T20:46:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0295n88.jpg
21
Mar
2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Ty Siamas, Dolgellau
Sesiynau Gwerin: Plu
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4d2fx
Bangor
2012-12-09T20:46:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0127fz1.jpg
9
Dec
2012
Sesiynau Gwerin: Plu
Bangor
Back to artist