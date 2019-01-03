The PastelsScottish pop group. Formed 1982
The Pastels
1982
The Pastels are an independent music group from Glasgow, formed in 1981. They were a key act of the UK independent music scene of the 1980s. The group currently consists of Stephen McRobbie (vocals, guitar), Katrina Mitchell (vocals, drum kit), Gerard Love (bass guitar), John Hogarty (guitar), Tom Crossley (flute, keyboards), and Alison Mitchell (trumpet).
Check My Heart
Check My Heart
Baby Honey
Baby Honey
Nothing To Be Done
Nothing To Be Done
Baby Honey (David Jensen session 17th Jan 1984)
She Always Cries On Sunday (David Jensen session 17th Jan 1984)
Twenty Five Unfinished Plays (David Jensen session 17th Jan 1984)
A Million Tears (David Jensen session 17th Jan 1984)
Unfair kind of fame
Unfair kind of fame
Vivid Youth
Vivid Youth
Yoga
Yoga
Worlds of Possibility
Worlds of Possibility
Heaven's Above
Heaven's Above
Boats
Boats
Trains Go Down the Track (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Jan 1984)
Tomorrow the Sun Will Shine (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Jan 1984)
Stay With Me Till Morning (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Jan 1984)
Somthing's Going On (Radio 1 Session, 17 Jan 1984)
Something Going On
Something Going On
Kicking Leaves
Kicking Leaves
Truck Train Tractor
Truck Train Tractor
Crawl Babies
Crawl Babies
You Got Me Through
You Got Me Through
Get 'Round Town
Get 'Round Town
Guiding Star
Guiding Star
Summer Rain (6 Music Festival 2017)
Two Sunsets (6 Music Festival 2017)
Two Sunsets (6 Music Festival 2017)
Wilderness Theme (6 Music Festival 2017)
Wilderness Theme (6 Music Festival 2017)
If I Could Tell You
If I Could Tell You
Ship To Shore - BBC Session 05/10/1997
On The Way - BBC Session 05/10/1997
On The Way - BBC Session 05/10/1997
Frozen Wave - BBC Session 05/10/1997
Frozen Wave - BBC Session 05/10/1997
Million Tears
