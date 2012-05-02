Digby WolfeBorn 5 June 1925. Died 2 May 2012
Digby Wolfe
1925-06-05
Digby Wolfe Biography (Wikipedia)
James Digby Wolfe (4 June 1929 – 2 May 2012) was an English-born actor of television and film, screenwriter and university lecturer in dramatic writing. After a successful career his native UK, and Australia his later career was based in the United States.
