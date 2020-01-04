Luís TinocoComposer, instrumentalist. Born 16 July 1969
Luís Tinoco is a Portuguese composer who has achieved renown for works including the operas Evil Machines (2008) and Paint Me (2010), and the cantata Wanderings of the Solitary Dreamer (2011). He was born in Portugal on 16 July 1969.
