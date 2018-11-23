Samuel T. HerringBorn 13 April 1984
Samuel T. Herring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d5e9b8b-6cad-409b-9582-3415e8c7d907
Samuel T. Herring Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel T. Herring (born April 13, 1984), also known as Sam Herring and by his rap moniker Hemlock Ernst, is an American performer and rapper from Baltimore, Maryland, better known for being the frontman of the synth-pop band Future Islands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samuel T. Herring Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Know (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
BADBADNOTGOOD
I Don't Know (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwdv.jpglink
I Don't Know (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
Last played on
Time Moves Slow (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
BADBADNOTGOOD
Time Moves Slow (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwdv.jpglink
Time Moves Slow (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
Last played on
Time Moves Slow (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
BADBADNOTGOOD
Time Moves Slow (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwdv.jpglink
Time Moves Slow (feat. Samuel T. Herring)
Last played on
Time Moves Slow
BADBADNOTGOOD
Time Moves Slow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ybcvw.jpglink
Time Moves Slow
Last played on
'Ghost In A Kiss' feat. Samuel T. Herring
Clams Casino
'Ghost In A Kiss' feat. Samuel T. Herring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5w8.jpglink
'Ghost In A Kiss' feat. Samuel T. Herring
Last played on
Trouble Knows Me
Madlib
Trouble Knows Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Trouble Knows Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Samuel T. Herring
Back to artist