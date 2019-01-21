Percy GraingerBorn 8 July 1882. Died 20 February 1961
Percy Grainger Biography (BBC)
Composer, virtuoso pianist, conductor, educator, inventor, collector and transcriber of the folk music of many cultures – Percy Aldridge Grainger was born at Brighton, near Melbourne, Australia, on 8 July 1882. His philandering, alcoholic father left home when Percy was 8 and his mother, Rose Aldridge, assumed total control of every aspect of her son’s life. Discipline was harsh but the bond of affection between mother and son was overwhelming and all-consuming.
After studying at the Frankfurt Conservatory, Grainger settled in England in 1901 and began his career as a professional pianist. His good looks and striking blond hair made him a popular figure in London society. It was during this period that he first began collecting folk songs and from 1905 he travelled extensively in England and Scandinavia, recording and transcribing over 500 songs.
In 1914, Grainger moved to America, eventually settling in White Plains, NY, and taking US citizenship in 1918. For the rest of his life he continued to tour the world as a performer, earning a considerable fortune and giving much of it away to deserving cases. In 1928, on stage at the Hollywood Bowl, in front of an audience of over 15,000, he married Ella Ström, a Swedish artist, who bore a startling resemblance to his mother.
Grainger was a man of contradictions: a professional concert pianist who hated performing in public; a compassionate, vegetarian pacifist and avid reader of bloodthirsty Nordic sagas; a keep-fit fanatic whose sex-life was dominated by sadomasochistic practices. Above all, he was a radical, a visionary and a fearless experimenter, whose musical reputation was for too long defined by that dread term ‘light music’.
Though Grainger remained essentially a miniaturist (none of his works lasts much over 20 minutes), his vast output is brimming with new ideas. These include a totally new approach to orchestration through flexible (‘elastic’) scoring, experiments with ‘chance’ music that startlingly anticipate 1960s aleatoricism, and a vision of a music freed from the constraints of regular pulse and specific pitch. To achieve this ‘Free Music’, he set about designing and building special machines to play the strange, sliding microtonal music he had in mind. A few tapes of these efforts still exist, but at the time of his death, on 20 February 1961, his dream remained only partly realised.
Profile © John Pickard
Featured Works
Percy Grainger Tracks
Sort by
Country Gardens
The Brisk Young Sailor; The Lost Lady Found (A Lincolnshire Posy)
Pagodes (Estampes)
Free Music No 1 for four theremins
Hill-Song No 1
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
Handel in the Strand
Shepherd's Hey!
Angelus ad virginem The Annunciation Carol
4 Folk Songs
Handel in the Strand
Love walked in
Pagodes [Estampes]
Suite on Danish folk songs vers. orchestral
La vallée des cloches (Miroirs)
Hill-Song No 2 for wind band
Green Bushes
A Lincolnshire Posy: III. Rufford Park Poachers
Brigg Fair
Love walked in
Brigg Fair
Apres un reve (after Faure)
Scotch Strathspey and Reel
La vallée des cloches
Molly on the shore
Blithe Bells
Blilthe Bells
Shallow Brown
To a Nordic Princess (bridal song) vers. piano
Early One Morning
Molly on the Shore
Cradle Song
The Sprig of Thyme
Country Gardens
Molly on the Shore
Scotch Strathspey and Reel
Harvest Hymn
Irish Tune from County Derry for wind band
The Three Ravens
The Merry Wedding
A Reel (Four Irish Dances, no.4)
The Leprechaun's Dance (Four Irish Dances, no.3)
A Slow Dance (Four Irish Dances, no.2)
A March-Jig (Four Irish Dances, no.1)
Molly on the Shore
Shepherd's Hey arr Rascher
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 2003
Proms 2002: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 2002
Proms 1988: Prom 69 - Last Night of the Proms 1988
Proms 1948: Prom 25
Proms 1914: Prom 03
