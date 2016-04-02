Jeanne-Marie DarréBorn 30 July 1905. Died 26 January 1999
Jeanne-Marie Darré
1905-07-30
Jeanne-Marie Darré Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanne-Marie Darré (30 July 1905 – 26 January 1999) was a French classical pianist. She was known for her lyrical and elegant interpretations of the solo works of Chopin and Liszt, and of the Saint-Saëns Concertos. She was awarded the Légion d'honneur and made a Chevalier des Arts et Lettres.
Jeanne-Marie Darré Tracks
Waltz in F minor Op. 70 No. 2
Frédéric Chopin
Last played on
Piano Concerto No. 5 In F
Jeanne-Marie Darré
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1923: Prom 61 - Last Night of the Proms 1923
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev2dgw
Queen's Hall
1923-10-20T20:17:24
20
Oct
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9r2fx
Queen's Hall
1923-10-10T20:17:24
10
Oct
1923
