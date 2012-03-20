Alog
Alog Biography (Wikipedia)
Alog is a Norwegian musical group.
The musical duo Alog was formed in Tromsø in Troms county, Norway in 1997. Alog has been among Norway's performers of experimental electronic music.
The musical duo consists of Norwegian musicians Espen Sommer Eide and Dag-Are Haugan. The band records on the Rune Grammofon label, home of Norwegian artists mainly covering improv, electronica, jazz, avant rock and alternative pop. In 2005, Alog was the winner of the Spellemannprisen, the Norwegian equivalent of the Grammy.
Alog Tracks
Spanish Record No. 9
Unemployed
Orgosolo 1
Every Word Was Once an Animal(Daphni Mix)
