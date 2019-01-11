Nick Rotteveel (born 6 January 1989), professionally known as Nicky Romero, is a Dutch DJ, record producer, musician and remixer from Amerongen. He has worked with, and received support from DJs, such as Tiësto, Fedde le Grand, Sander van Doorn, David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Armand Van Helden, Avicii and Hardwell. He currently ranks at number 50 on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll. He is known for his viral hit song "Toulouse".