Nicky RomeroBorn 6 January 1989
Nicky Romero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tjg65.jpg
1989-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d5370f0-b4cf-46c2-86f8-b2c342b296e8
Nicky Romero Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Rotteveel (born 6 January 1989), professionally known as Nicky Romero, is a Dutch DJ, record producer, musician and remixer from Amerongen. He has worked with, and received support from DJs, such as Tiësto, Fedde le Grand, Sander van Doorn, David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Armand Van Helden, Avicii and Hardwell. He currently ranks at number 50 on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll. He is known for his viral hit song "Toulouse".
Nicky Romero Tracks
I Could Be The One (Nicktim) (feat. Nicky Romero)
Avicii
I Could Be The One (Nicktim) (feat. Nicky Romero)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv324.jpglink
I Could Be The One (Nicktim) (feat. Nicky Romero)
Last played on
I Could Be The One
Avicii
I Could Be The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd83j.jpglink
I Could Be The One
Last played on
I Could Be The One (Nicktim)
Avicii
I Could Be The One (Nicktim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd83j.jpglink
I Could Be The One (Nicktim)
Last played on
Toulouse (MOJJO x KOHEN Remix)
Nicky Romero
Toulouse (MOJJO x KOHEN Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg65.jpglink
Toulouse (MOJJO x KOHEN Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Toulouse
Nicky Romero
Toulouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg65.jpglink
Toulouse
Last played on
Like Home
NERVO
Like Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Like Home
Last played on
Flash (Nicky Romero Remix)
Green Velvet
Flash (Nicky Romero Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Flash (Nicky Romero Remix)
Last played on
Ready 2 Rumble
Nicky Romero
Ready 2 Rumble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg65.jpglink
Ready 2 Rumble
Last played on
Novell
Nicky Romero
Novell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg65.jpglink
Novell
Last played on
I Could Be The One (Styles & Complete Remix) (Diggz Vocal Refix)
Nicky Romero
I Could Be The One (Styles & Complete Remix) (Diggz Vocal Refix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg65.jpglink
I Could Be The One (Styles & Complete Remix) (Diggz Vocal Refix)
Last played on
Crush On Toulouse (Ken Loi Mashup)
Nero
Crush On Toulouse (Ken Loi Mashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03d8h30.jpglink
Crush On Toulouse (Ken Loi Mashup)
Last played on
