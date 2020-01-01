Jonathan ColeComposer. Born 21 December 1970
Jonathan Cole
Jonathan Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Cole (born 21 December 1970 in Welwyn Garden City) is a British composer and professor of composition at the Royal College of Music.
