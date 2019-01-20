Grandaddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Grandaddy is an American indie rock band from Modesto, California. The group was formed in 1992, and features Jason Lytle, Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, Kevin Garcia and Tim Dryden.
After several self-released records and cassettes, the band signed to Will Records in the US and later the V2 subsidiary Big Cat Records in the UK, going on to sign an exclusive deal with V2. The bulk of the band's recorded output was the work of Lytle, who worked primarily in home studios.
Grandaddy released four studio albums before splitting in 2006, with band members going on to solo careers and other projects. Grandaddy reformed in 2012 and have since made a number of live appearances. In 2016, the band announced its fifth studio album, Last Place, which was released in March 2017. The band's bassist Kevin Garcia suffered a "massive stroke" on May 1, 2017, and died the following day.
Highlights of Grandaddy's set at 6 Music Festival 2017
Grandaddy
Jason opens up about his first kiss and love for Kiss.
Grandaddy's Jason Lytle Manic Q and A
Fresh from an appearance at the 6 Music Festival, Jason joins Radcliffe & Maconie in the studio to talk about Grandaddy's latest release, Last Place, and current tour.
"I took myself back to Grandaddy school to make the latest album" - Jason Lytle explains his creative process
Grandaddy Tracks
Sort by
A.M. 180
He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's The Pilot
The Crystal Lake
Chartsengrafs
So You'll Aim Toward the Sky
Way We Won't
Evermore
Our Dying Brains - Glastonbury 2003
Hewlett's Daughter
Now It's On
O.K. With My Decay
Miner at the Dial-a-View
Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake
Alan Parsons In A Winter Wonderland
Brush With The Wild
Love Hurts
6 Music Festival: 2017
